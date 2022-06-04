In pictures: Bollywood celebrities arrive at IIFA 2022 Green Carpet in Abu Dhabi

Her husband Will Smith had slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards for making a joke about her alopecia
The International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2022 green carpet at Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi drew the best of Bollywood on Saturday night.
Co-presented by Sportsbuzz and co-powered by Rajshree Elaichi and Josh, the award show will be hosted by Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan', Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan are among the A-listers who will perform at the event.
Here are the stars who shone at the green carpet:
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday was among the first stars who walked the green carpet in a stunning shimmery white saree. "It's my first saree moment, it had to be Manish Malhotra," she said.
Divya Khosla Kumar
Actress and film director Divya Khosla Kumar showcased her fashionista side in a ruffled white short dress that showcased her svelte figure
Mamta Mohandas
South Indian actress Mamta Mohandas went retro in a nude and white lace gown. The actress is glowing under the plaudits for her recent political thriller Jana Gana Mana alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran that’s now steaming on Netflix.
Sharvari Wagh
Bunty Aur Babli 2 actresss Sharvari Wagh makes a stylish return to the city where her film was extensively shot at one point.
Fardeen Khan
Bollywood star Fardeen Khan looks dapper in a suit as he walks on the green carpet.
Simon Fuller
American Idol creator Simon Fuller made a surprise appearance on the green carpet. Widely credited with changing global pop culture, the music producer famously steered the Spice Girls into popularity.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor, all set for his performance tonight, looks dapper in a monochrome Gaurav Gupta suit, a staple for the Jersey actor on IIFA green carpet.
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty makes an appearance with Mana Shetty at IIFA's green carpet in Abu Dhabi.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in a traditional garara by UAE-based designer Faraz Mannan.
Bobby Deol
Ashram star Bobby Deol looked handsome in a black suit as he posed for the cameras at IIFA 2022 Green Carpet in Abu Dhabi.
Gauhar Khan
Gauhar Khan looking resplendent in a floral Sahil Kocchar gown, one of the best on the green carpet. She was accompanied by husband Zaid Darbar.
