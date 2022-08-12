UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Food around the UAE

On the occasion of India and Pakistan's Independence Day, here are some great dishes to try

By CT Desk

Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 2:16 PM

House of Curry

Celebrate Indian Independence Day with House of Curry's tri-color biryani bucket special. You can pair the fan-favourite dish with an array of starters, other signature dishes for main course including Dal Makhani and Butter Chicken, and desserts like Gulab Jamun. Biryani Bucket for 1 is priced at Dh28, Dh55 for two and Dh136 for six.

Barbecue Delights

Pakistani casual dining restaurant Barbecue Delights at Ibn Battuta and JBR is inviting diners for a weekend buffet as part of Pakistani Independence Day celebrations. The buffet features over 30 dishes, including traditional Pakistani breakfast favourites like spicy chane/chole (chickpeas), soft halwa (dessert), delicious Nihari, Paya and puris, and a lot more. Available at JBR and Ibn Battuta branches for Dh69 and Dh59 respectively. Saturday and Sunday, from 12:30pm to 3pm, and 6:30pm onwards.

Khyber

Drop in at Khyber to indulge in their latest Independence Day Celebration offer this year which includes a special three-course set menu available for two days from August 14. Dh150 per person for food; Dh185 per person, including food and soft beverages. Available from 5pm till 11pm.


More news from Entertainment