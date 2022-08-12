Food around the UAE

On the occasion of India and Pakistan's Independence Day, here are some great dishes to try

By CT Desk Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 2:16 PM

House of Curry

Celebrate Indian Independence Day with House of Curry's tri-color biryani bucket special. You can pair the fan-favourite dish with an array of starters, other signature dishes for main course including Dal Makhani and Butter Chicken, and desserts like Gulab Jamun. Biryani Bucket for 1 is priced at Dh28, Dh55 for two and Dh136 for six.

Barbecue Delights

Pakistani casual dining restaurant Barbecue Delights at Ibn Battuta and JBR is inviting diners for a weekend buffet as part of Pakistani Independence Day celebrations. The buffet features over 30 dishes, including traditional Pakistani breakfast favourites like spicy chane/chole (chickpeas), soft halwa (dessert), delicious Nihari, Paya and puris, and a lot more. Available at JBR and Ibn Battuta branches for Dh69 and Dh59 respectively. Saturday and Sunday, from 12:30pm to 3pm, and 6:30pm onwards.

Khyber

Drop in at Khyber to indulge in their latest Independence Day Celebration offer this year which includes a special three-course set menu available for two days from August 14. Dh150 per person for food; Dh185 per person, including food and soft beverages. Available from 5pm till 11pm.