'End of an era': Bollywood celebs mourn demise of Queen Elizabeth II

Several celebrities took to social media to condole the passing of the British monarch

By ANI Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 10:04 AM

Bollywood celebs mourned the demise of the longest-serving monarch of the UK, Queen Elizabeth II, on social media.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, aged 96.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family said, in a statement.

Soon, netizens took to their respective social media handles to mourn the demise of the British monarch, with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Geeta Basra, Riteish Deshmukh and many others calling it the 'end of an era'.

Actor Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II along with a note.

"What an incredible & truly celebrated life!!! She loved colors & lived every shade of it, in a single lifetime...The very embodiment of QUEEN!!! Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth ll."

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a young picture of Queen Elizabeth II with a heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma also posted the same picture of Queen Elizabeth II, but in black-white. She captioned the picture, "Rest in Grace."

Riteish Deshmukh also posted a condolence message on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. His Twitter post read:

"End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII."

End of an era!! Through the toughest times she never let got of her dignity. Today is indeed a sad day, condolences to the family and the people of UK. #QueenElizabethII https://t.co/LWAwvAWwbQ — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 8, 2022

Actor Shilpa Shetty also extended her condolence. She posted a old picture of herself with Queen Elizabeth II along with a caption. She wrote:

"What an incredibly inspiring journey your life has been! It was an honour to have been in such august company. REST IN PEACE QUEEN ELIZABETH II."

