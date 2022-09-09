Queen Elizabeth was history's second longest-reigning monarch. Who ruled the longest?

Emergency measures include authorising more oil and gas drilling and lifting ban on fracking
Her Majesty the Queen passed away late yesterday. Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25.
She was the world's oldest head of state at the ripe age of 96.
After having ruled for 70 years and 214 days, many would presume that she would have been the longest-reigning monarch. However, she was two years away from clinching the title.
King Louis XIV of France is the longest reigning monarch till date, across the globe.
Passing away just four days short of his 77th birthday, Louis XIV ruled the nation for 72 years and 110 days.
ALSO READ:
Emergency measures include authorising more oil and gas drilling and lifting ban on fracking
Heir to the throne Prince Charles is with the 96-year-old monarch
PM trying to find settlement with EU to resolve issues around rules that govern post-Brexit trade with British province
International Atomic Energy Agency chief warns “something very, very catastrophic could take place”
Growing diversity is in part thanks to push by Conservative Party to put forward more varied set of candidates for parliament
42-year-old barrister served as the Attorney General in the Boris Johnson-led government
The monarch formally asked her to form a new government
This operation is part of a broader investigation aimed at capturing a boss of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra syndicate