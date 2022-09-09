Queen Elizabeth was history's second longest-reigning monarch. Who ruled the longest?

She was the world's oldest head of state

Her Majesty the Queen passed away late yesterday. Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne following the death of her father King George VI on February 6, 1952, when she was just 25.

She was the world's oldest head of state at the ripe age of 96.

After having ruled for 70 years and 214 days, many would presume that she would have been the longest-reigning monarch. However, she was two years away from clinching the title.

King Louis XIV of France is the longest reigning monarch till date, across the globe.

Passing away just four days short of his 77th birthday, Louis XIV ruled the nation for 72 years and 110 days.

