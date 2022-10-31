Dubai: Abida Parveen to hold Sufi concert in December

One of Pakistan's most beloved artists, Abida Parveen is set to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 9. Visitors can expect her soulful voice and spiritual melodies live at this Sufi concert.
Revered as the 'Queen of Qawwalis, Ghazals, and Kafis,' Abida brings to the stage powerful renditions of some of her most popular and world-renowned songs.
“Music is a universal language; it transcends all barriers. We could all use a little peace and love in our hearts and there is only love in music,” shares Parveen, who has amassed world-acclaim in her over 40-year career.
Abida Parveen – Sufiyana is brought to you by Blu Blood and Rehan Siddiqi, and is supported by Dubai Calendar.
Early bird tickets start at Dh100 per person and are now available at coca-cola-arena.com and Platinum List. The show is slated to begin at 9pm.
The Belarusian rock band will perform at Coca Cola Arena
The teaser of the song will be unveiled next week
The film will present the story of a woman who survives a dangerous night using her wits and strength in a high-stakes game of life and death
Corporate partners like Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap and the Creative Artists Agency, along with Ye’s longtime label, Def Jam, have distanced themselves from the artist
Field and Blanchett talk about the inscrutable Lydia Tár, their inspirations and not showing Blanchett’s hands playing the piano.
The actor said her doctors are confident that she will make a complete recovery soon
Amitabh and Jaya will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary next year