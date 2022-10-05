Diwali Dhamaka festival returns to Dubai this month

Over 15,000 UAE residents and tourists to gather at the city’s biggest Diwali celebration

By CT Desk Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 4:23 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 4:28 PM

Truckers UAE, The Community Builders known for its food truck festivals is bringing back Dubai’s biggest Diwali festival for the third season. The Diwali Dhamaka festival will have a line-up of exciting activities and entertainment for the entire family.

Over 15,000 UAE residents and tourists are expected to gather at the outdoor event, which will be a one-stop destination for those looking to celebrate, shop, and have a gala time this festive season. The two-day event will include, cultural performances, folk dances, live music/artist performances (Nooran Sisters, Kutle Khan, DJ Frenzy and Pure Bhangra) and a kids’ play area amongst other entertainment.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of delicious food from over 20 stalls and food trucks. From festive clothes, jewellery to decor, handicrafts, and gift hampers, it will have a huge Diwali Bazaar featuring over 50 vendors/ exhibitors from India, Pakistan, and UAE - curated to ensure that it has everything shoppers are looking for.

The Diwali Dhamaka Festival will take place at Souq al Marfa, Dubai Islands on October 22 and 23 from 4pm until 12am.