Diwali Dhamaka festival returns to Dubai this month

The Grammy award-winning band will perform at the Etihad Arena
Truckers UAE, The Community Builders known for its food truck festivals is bringing back Dubai’s biggest Diwali festival for the third season. The Diwali Dhamaka festival will have a line-up of exciting activities and entertainment for the entire family.
Over 15,000 UAE residents and tourists are expected to gather at the outdoor event, which will be a one-stop destination for those looking to celebrate, shop, and have a gala time this festive season. The two-day event will include, cultural performances, folk dances, live music/artist performances (Nooran Sisters, Kutle Khan, DJ Frenzy and Pure Bhangra) and a kids’ play area amongst other entertainment.
Visitors can also enjoy a variety of delicious food from over 20 stalls and food trucks. From festive clothes, jewellery to decor, handicrafts, and gift hampers, it will have a huge Diwali Bazaar featuring over 50 vendors/ exhibitors from India, Pakistan, and UAE - curated to ensure that it has everything shoppers are looking for.
The Diwali Dhamaka Festival will take place at Souq al Marfa, Dubai Islands on October 22 and 23 from 4pm until 12am.
The Grammy award-winning band will perform at the Etihad Arena
McCartney’s initiatives are being seen as transformative and influential to the fashion industry as a whole.
The actor is seen with his son Karan Deol
From quiz nights to new menu, there's lots to try this Tuesday
In 'Emancipation,' Smith essays the role of a slave who flees from the clutches of plantation owners
The response to 'Vikram' all over the world has been extremely overwhelming
Behati Prinsloo was spotted backstage at the singer's concert
The silent black-and-white footage of the British band's only visit to the country in 1966 was recorded by police as a security measure