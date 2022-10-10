Dancer-Actor Shobana to enthrall Dubai with a classical dance performance

Ranveer, the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, is in the city for an NBA event
Award-winning Indian actor and internationally acclaimed danseuse, Shobana, returns to the UAE for one night only with her brand-new show ‘Lotus Feet’ on Saturday, October 22, at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates.
Presented by Tambourine Live, ‘Lotus Feet’ will be a showcase of Shobana’s own spectacular group choreographies in diverse styles ranging the classical - Bharatanatyam and Bharatanrityam to Indian folk dance.
The performance will stage excerpts from Thiru Chitrambalam, a show borne from her spiritual travels, along with a medley of folk inspired compositions celebrating harvest festivals of the South set to the Parai – the ancient drum of Tamil Nadu.
Performed by Shobana and her Krishna Ensemble of fine young dancers, the show also features eminent flautist Muthukumar Balakrishnan and prodigal percussionist and mridangam player Anantha R. Krishnan.
Talking about Tambourine Live’s re-emergence in the UAE after a hiatus of 3 years, Vinod Raghavan, Director & CEO, said, “We are pleased to be back in Dubai with live performances, beginning this October with ‘Lotus Feet’ by Shobana – a show for connoisseurs of dance. Later this year, we have exciting plans for various concerts featuring authentic mystic and Sufi music as well as maestros of Indian classical music.”
Tickets starting from Dh100, are available here.
Ranveer, the NBA Brand Ambassador for India, is in the city for an NBA event
The Dubai-based Jordanian designer recently showcased her latest collection at a fashion show in the city
It will feature winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations
Here are top things in the UAE through which you can support the cause
The singer copies the actor's fashion style from his films in the track titled
She joins three other Arab female artists for the song 'Light The Sky'
The Emirati-Yemeni vocalist features with three other popular Arab female artists in 'light the sky'
Band's oldest member, Jin, may be enlisted in the South Korean military early next year after turning 30 in December