Dancer-Actor Shobana to enthrall Dubai with a classical dance performance

The performance will be a showcase of Shobana’s own spectacular group choreographies in diverse styles

By CT Desk Published: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 3:45 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Oct 2022, 3:50 PM

Award-winning Indian actor and internationally acclaimed danseuse, Shobana, returns to the UAE for one night only with her brand-new show ‘Lotus Feet’ on Saturday, October 22, at The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates.

Presented by Tambourine Live, ‘Lotus Feet’ will be a showcase of Shobana’s own spectacular group choreographies in diverse styles ranging the classical - Bharatanatyam and Bharatanrityam to Indian folk dance.

The performance will stage excerpts from Thiru Chitrambalam, a show borne from her spiritual travels, along with a medley of folk inspired compositions celebrating harvest festivals of the South set to the Parai – the ancient drum of Tamil Nadu.

Performed by Shobana and her Krishna Ensemble of fine young dancers, the show also features eminent flautist Muthukumar Balakrishnan and prodigal percussionist and mridangam player Anantha R. Krishnan.

Talking about Tambourine Live’s re-emergence in the UAE after a hiatus of 3 years, Vinod Raghavan, Director & CEO, said, “We are pleased to be back in Dubai with live performances, beginning this October with ‘Lotus Feet’ by Shobana – a show for connoisseurs of dance. Later this year, we have exciting plans for various concerts featuring authentic mystic and Sufi music as well as maestros of Indian classical music.”

Tickets starting from Dh100, are available here.