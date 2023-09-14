Bollywood: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's grand wedding ceremony invite and details revealed

The celebrations will unfold at Udaipur's enchanting Leela Palace, with pre-wedding festivities scheduled for September 23

by CT Desk Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 12:31 PM

Get prepared for the wedding event of the year, as actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. All the wedding details have been unveiled. According to India Today, the wedding celebrations will unfold at Udaipur's enchanting Leela Palace, with pre-wedding festivities scheduled for September 23 at the same venue.

As per the report, the festivities will commence with Parineeti Chopra's ceremony at 10am, followed by a Welcome Lunch from 12pm to 4pm. In the evening, both families, along with the soon-to-be bride and groom, will host a lavish '90s-themed party.

On September 24, the celebration kicks off with Raghav's Sehrabandi at 1pm by the Taj Lake. The wedding procession schedule continues as follows: Baraat (The Royal Procession) departs from Taj Lake at 2pm, Jaimala at 3:30pm, Pheras at 4pm, and Vidai at 6:30pm. In the evening, a grand reception, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be held at Leela Palace Courtyard at 8:30pm.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, this wedding will bring together the Chadha and Chopra families, VVIPs, and prominent figures from the film industry, with an estimated 200 guests attending the festivities.

Parineeti is said to have wrapped up her professional commitments and is taking a break with Raghav. Following the Udaipur celebrations, the couple will host a wedding reception in Chandigarh on September 30. For those unfamiliar, Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

