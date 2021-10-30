Bollywood: Are Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif finally tying the knot?

The late Power Star had contributed to the Karnataka CM Relief fund last year
Reports about Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tying the knot have been doing the rounds for a while now, but the latest one says the couple are set to get married in December and the venue the also been decided.
According to a E Times report, the duo will be taking their vows in the first week of December at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding venue is located just 30 minutes away from popular Ranthambore National Park.
“Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same. Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble,” a source was quoted as saying to News18.
The duo has yet to respond to the stories, but Katrina while talking to BollywoodLife.com said, “That’s a question I have for last 15 years.”
Meanwhile, the rumoured couple have been seen in various public places together and are said to sharing screen space soon. Vicky’s last film was 'Sardar Udham’ while Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’.
