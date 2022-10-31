Abu Dhabi: Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Maniesh Paul to host IIFA Weekend and Awards 2023

The grand Bollywood awards night will be held in February 2023

By CT Desk Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 1:06 PM

Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, and Maniesh Paul will host the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards, back by popular demand in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in February 2023.

Held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, the 23rd edition of IIFA will take place at the world-class Etihad Arena on Febuary 9, 10, and 11. Superstar Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, and many other Bollywood A-listers will be present at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek said, “I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at YAS Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I am looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans, and connecting with them globally.”

Co-Host Farhan said, “IIFA is the only global platform that has travelled the world. It has bought cinema lovers closer from all across the globe. As always, I am looking forward to the next edition of IIFA Weekend and awards and am excited to be co-hosting the 23rd edition at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

Maniesh Paul, who is returning as a host, said, “Superly excited to be on the stage once again to host the 23rd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It's always fun and the reaction we receive from the live audiences is surreal. It’s going to be bigger and brighter with my super amazing co-hosts. Looking forward to enjoying it and having a lot of fun”.

Tickets are available on the Etihad Arena website. For more information, visit iifa.com.