UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for August 2022 announced

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month

By Web Desk Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 10:17 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 10:31 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on July 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2022.

Starting August 1, Super 98 petrol will cost 4.03 a litre, compared to Dh4.63 in July.

Special 95 petrol will cost 3.92 per litre, compared to Dh4.52 in July.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost 3.84 a litre, compared to Dh4.44 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at 4.14 a litre compared to Dh4.76 in July.

ALSO READ: