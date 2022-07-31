UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for August 2022 announced

Retail fuel prices in the country hit an all-time high in July, reaching Dh4.63 per litre
The UAE fuel price committee on July 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2022.
Starting August 1, Super 98 petrol will cost 4.03 a litre, compared to Dh4.63 in July.
Special 95 petrol will cost 3.92 per litre, compared to Dh4.52 in July.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost 3.84 a litre, compared to Dh4.44 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at 4.14 a litre compared to Dh4.76 in July.
ALSO READ:
Retail fuel prices in the country hit an all-time high in July, reaching Dh4.63 per litre
They increased for the second month straight in July
Residents can digitally monitor consumption to adopt energy-saving measure
Fuel rates had increased in June after dip in May
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car this month
Rates crossed Dh4 per litre in June, highest ever in country's history
Most economists say corporate price gouging is, at most, one of many causes of runaway inflation — and not the primary one
Germany, Italy, Austria and the Netherlands signal at coal-fired power plants could help see the continent through the gas crisis