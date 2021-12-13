Ducab awarded major turnkey grid project in Iraq

Ducab will supply turnkey solutions to GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business electrification project in Iraq

Dubai - The project is a further demonstration of the strength of the "Make it in the Emirates" brand

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 2:23 PM

Ducab Group has been awarded to supply overhead conductors for a 288 KM OHL (Over Head Line) project as part of a GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business electrification project in Iraq.

The project complements Iraq’s larger energy transition plan, moving the nation into a regional energy hub through smart and sustainable grid infrastructure. The building of advanced and reliable power supplies across the country will also support various other sectors as part of Iraq’s overall economic development strategy, with the World Bank currently estimating Iraq's economy to expand 6.3 per cent over the next two years.

Ducab participated in the GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business tender for the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of 400kV overhead transmission line interconnecting Jordan and Qaim area in Iraq. This is being done in connection with a re-enforcement program for EPC, and the supply of substations and transmission lines (132kV/400kV) turnkey projects.

Mohammad A. Almutawa, CEO of Ducab Group, said: "Our products and services have a direct impact on communities, industries and nations. By supplying energy solutions to the Iraq power project, we can help ensure a reliable power supply to Iraq and aim to support the country in achieving its socio-economic objectives."

"Being picked for this strategic project further demonstrates the exemplary quality of Ducab products in the global marketplace. We are confident this will build on a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Iraqi energy sector," Almutawa added.

Iraq has in the recent past faced challenges matching electricity supply with demand. In 2019, for example, analysts have estimated that peak demand was 26 GW, 58 per cent higher than generation capacity[1]. GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business signed a contract with the Ministry of Electricity in Iraq to support these shortcomings, bringing in Ducab as a key supplier on the project.

Johan Bindele, senior executive director of GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions, said: “Ducab Group’s extensive experience in manufacturing high-quality cable solutions, and deep understanding of the Middle East energy landscape, were instrumental in enabling the transmission infrastructures in Iraq. We are excited to work on this mega project with Ducab and provide sustainable and effective solutions to some of the country’s most demanding needs.”

He further added that the association with Ducab for this strategic project is further promoting Ducab’s products and the strength of the "Make it in the Emirates" brand.

"Working with a global industry leader such as GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business in such a complex project further advances Ducab's standing in the international energy sector, and its position as a global energy solutions supplier for cable systems providing 'Energy for change' that generates positive economic, social, and environmental impact," he said.

