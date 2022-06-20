UAE: Abu Dhabi University receives ‘Gold Outstanding Chapter’ award

The graduation ceremony will pay tribute to the late leader
Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) College of Business (CoB) was awarded by the prestigious Beta Gamma Sigma Awards (BGS), the international honour society of the Association of Advanced Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).
ADU’s BGS chapter was selected from a pool of over 615 chapters representing 38 countries internationally and received the ‘Gold Outstanding Chapter’ award.
Each year, the BGS Outstanding Chapter Awards are presented in the categories of gold, silver, bronze and best practice levels. These awards are merit recognitions presented to chapters that have a variety of activities, programs and events available to students that support the BGS mission.
CoB at ADU received the Gold Outstanding Chapter award in recognition of the holistic educational experience provided to students and faculty. As part of the award, one of ADU’s outstanding students will receive a scholarship from the BGS Society.
The ADU BGS chapter earned the award due to its commitment to the BGS mission and remarkable participation in several chapter activities.
As part of its commitment to the BGS honour society, the BGS-ADU chapter has implemented various student-centric activities such as the distinguished speaker series, mentorship program, BGS gives back, and an executive shadowing program.
