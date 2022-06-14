UAE: University students to find solutions to social issues

The limited-edition shoe will be available for sale on June 23
A memorandum signed between Abu Dhabi's Mohamed Bin Zayed University and Department of Community Development (DCD) will help students find solutions to various social issues.
The agreement aims to develop innovative solutions, in line with international best practice, and enable both parties to help provide a better quality of life for all as envisioned by the late Sheikh Zayed.
The memorandum was signed by Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD, and Dr. Khaled Salem Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of MBZUH.
“This memorandum will help us strengthen our societal fabric through studying and anticipating various social phenomena and challenges as our community includes diverse nationalities, cultures, and traditions," Eng. Al Dhaheri said.
“The MoU entails conducting joint social studies with a positive impact on the quality of life, sharing data and training employees from both sides,” he added.
Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of the University stressed that the partnership will serve the local community by adopting initiatives that improve the quality of services through a clear scientific and research-based approach.
“Our community members belong to diverse cultures and different customs, and the state fully embraces them in perfect harmony by providing all the necessities that will enable them to enjoy a better quality of life,” he said.
