Crypto platform FTX files for bankruptcy; CEO to exit

The distressed cryptocurrency trading platform has been struggling to raise billions in funds to stave off collapse while coming under heightened regulatory scrutiny

By Reuters Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 7:07 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 7:09 PM

Crypto exchange FTX is set to start US bankruptcy proceedings and chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried is to step down, after a liquidity crisis at the cryptocurrency group that has prompted intervention from regulators around the world.

The company said in a statement on Friday, shared via a tweet, that FTX and its affiliated crypto trading fund Alameda Research and approximately 130 other companies have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Delaware.

John J Ray III has been appointed CEO of the group. Bankman-Fried has resigned but will assist with an orderly transition.

The week-long saga that began with a run on FTX and an abandoned takeover deal by rival Binance has hit an already struggling bitcoin and other tokens.

FTX was scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals, Reuters reported citing sources, as the exchange sought to save itself after customer withdrawals.

The predicament marks a rapid reversal for Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old crypto executive, whose wealth was estimated by Forbes at around $17 billion just two months ago.

