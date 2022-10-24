Abu Dhabi: Dh39 million seized from two firms; owner jailed for money laundering, forgery

Officers' suspicions were aroused when X-ray scanner detected a mass of abnormal density in a passenger's bags
The Abu Dhabi Federal Criminal Appeal Court has sentenced an Arab national to 10 years imprisonment and deportation upon sentence completion.
The Court also convicted the two companies owned by the defendant on charges of sanctions evasion, forgery, and money laundering. Each company was subject to a fine of Dh500,000, in addition to the funds of both companies, amounting to Dh39 million from seized bank accounts, being confiscated. Both companies were then closed down.
The sentencing results from in-depth cooperation between the UAE’s law enforcement authorities, the Central bank and the Financial Intelligence Unit. The UAE is determined to disrupt organised crime in all its forms to protect the country and uphold the integrity of the international financial system.
