Virat Kohli's sister shares a heartwarming family picture on his birthday

For people you are a legend but for me you are this small little boy, Kohli's elder sister wrote on Instagram

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:29 AM Last updated: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 10:51 AM

Virat Kohli was presented with a heart-warming gift by his elder sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, on his birthday.

The Indian cricket superstar is celebrating his 34th birthday on Saturday amid the busy T20 World Cup schedule in Australia.

And thousands of miles away in Delhi, Kohli's elder sister took to social media to wish her 'little' brother on his birthday.

"For people you are a legend but for me this small little boy who was the cutest and most loved child even at that small age by every one around because he was so sharp," she wrote in her caption with a old family picture of Kohli from his childhood.

Bhawna said Kohli has remained a 'pure soul' despite attaining a cult status in the cricketing world with his heroic match-winning displays for India.

"I have seen grow up to be this man of strong character a man full of hardwork discipline and passion and also a man who is so good at his relations, but most of all you are a pure soul," she wrote.

"Happy Birthday Virat May God bless you with immense happiness and contentment in life."

Kohli responded with a heart emoji in the comments section.