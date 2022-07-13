Virat Kohli likely to miss second ODI against England

Kohli did not attend the optional practice session on Monday
India batter Virat Kohli, who missed the first ODI against England on Tuesday due to a groin injury, is unlikely to be fit for the second ODI which will be played on Thursday.
According to sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Virat is yet to recover from the groin injury.
Kohli was replaced by Shreyas Iyer in the first ODI on Tuesday .
A blistering partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan and a six-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah guided Team India to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series.
Kohli, who has not scored a hundred across formats since November 2019, failed to make an impact in the T20s against England
