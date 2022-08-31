UAE to host Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

UAE will play Thailand at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on the opening day of the global qualifier

The UAE reached the global qualifiers after winning the Asian qualifying tournament last year. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 9:04 PM

The International Cricket Council on Wednesday announced the schedule for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier with eight teams competing for the final two spots at next year's T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Hosts UAE will play Thailand at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on the opening day of the global qualifier which runs from September 18 to September 25.

Zimbabwe will also be in action on the opening day as they take on Papua New Guinea at the adjacent Tolerance Oval.

Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland and the USA complete the line-up in the qualifier in the battle to join Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, West Indies and hosts South Africa at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next year.

The matches at the Tolerance Oval will be the first full internationals at the ground since it was given ICC accreditation, while the Zayed Cricket Stadium will be the venue for the final as well as both semifinals.

Bangladesh and Thailand, who played in the highly successful T20 World Cup in Australia in 2020 and qualified for this tournament on that basis, are the two leading teams in the MRF Tyres ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings and are drawn in different groups.

Ireland, Scotland and the USA are placed along with Bangladesh in Group A while Thailand are in Group B along with Zimbabwe, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the UAE. The top two teams from each group will make the semifinals and both finalists will book their places in the T20 World Cup.

The UAE reached the global qualifiers after winning the Asian qualifying tournament last year.

"This T20 World Cup Qualifier is going to be a fantastic event with eight closely matched teams competing for just two places at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa next year. The level of competitiveness in the women's game has increased significantly over the last four years and with every ICC region represented in Abu Dhabi it will be a tough-fought event," said Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events.

"There is huge momentum around the women's game at the moment following the great success of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and the sport making its debut in the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"The ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa will enable us to build on that and in line with our global growth strategy take women's cricket to more fans than ever before. On behalf of the ICC, I wish all the teams competing here the very best in their efforts to book their spots in South Africa."

Andrew Russell, Emirates Cricket Development Manager, says the home team will need backing from the supporters at the event.

"Women's cricket has never been in better shape both around the world and in the UAE, and it is essential to our Board that we carry forward this momentum," Russell said.

"I urge everyone to come and support the UAE side and the seven other exceptionally talented teams, especially parents, extended family, and friends of all young girls who can be inspired by this competition to engage in, and excel at sports."