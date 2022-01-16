UAE beat Canada by 49 runs in ICC U-19 World Cup

Punya Mehra plays a shot during the match against Canada. (UAE Cricket Official Twitter)

Published: Sun 16 Jan 2022

UAE made the perfect start in the ICC Under 19 World Cup with a 49-run win over Canada in their opening Group A in the West Indies on Saturday.

After electing to bat, the UAE made a formidable 284/7 in 50 overs, thanks to two brilliant knocks from Ali Naseer (73, 50 balls, 5 fours, 4 sixes) and Punya Mehra (72, 78 balls, 6 fours).

Captain Alishan Sharafu (37) also played a crucial knock after the team lost early wickets, while Nilansh Keswani chipped in with an innings of 38.

In reply, Canadian captain Mihir Patel (96, 105balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes) played a fantastic innings, but a solid performance from the UAE bowlers helped the team restrict Canada to 235 all out in 46.4 overs.

Jash Giyanani, Alishan Sharafu, Adhitya Shetty and Nilansh Keswani took two wickets each. In their next match, the UAE will face England on January 20. Their last group-stage match will be against Bangladesh on January 22.