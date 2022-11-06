T20 World Cup: Suryakumar, Rahul help India post 186/5 against Zimbabwe

Birthday boy Virat Kohli: From Chole Bhature to Goan Football Club, five little-known facts about cricket superstar
The Indian batting legend is celebrating his 34th birthday today
Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul hit brilliant half-centuries as India made 186 for five against Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
With the Netherlands' stunning victory over South Africa in Sunday's first match, India had already qualified for the semifinals.
Rohit Sharma's team are now playing for the first place in Group 2 after Pakistan moved up to the top spot and reached the semifinals with a five-wicket victory over Bangladesh.
After being asked to bat first by Zimbabwe, Rahul (51 off 35 balls) scored his second straight half-century in the tournament.
While skipper Rohit Sharma (15) fell for a low score again, the in-form Virat Kohli (16) walked into a deafening roar from the packed stadium and got off to a fine start.
But the Indian batting superstar was dismissed against the run of play in the 13th over.
Rishabh Pant (3), who replaced Dinesh Karthik in the team, and Hardik Pandya (18) were also dismissed while going for big shots.
Suryakumar (61 not out off 25 balls) came to India's rescue with another fantastic performance.
The Mumbai Indians talisman hit four sixes and six fours to give the Indian bowlers a big total to defend against the already-eliminated Zimbabwe.
