T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets

Haris Rauf takes a career best 4-22 to restrict New Zealand to 134-8.

By AFP Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 9:48 PM

Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to pick up their second straight win in the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Haris Rauf took a career best 4-22 to restrict New Zealand to 134-8 in their 20 overs and Pakistan chased down the target with eight balls to spare.

Pakistan beat arch-rivals India in their opening game on Sunday.