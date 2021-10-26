T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets

'Once again, Dubai proves its ability to host international sports and large scale events'
Cricket1 day ago
Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to pick up their second straight win in the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.
Haris Rauf took a career best 4-22 to restrict New Zealand to 134-8 in their 20 overs and Pakistan chased down the target with eight balls to spare.
Pakistan beat arch-rivals India in their opening game on Sunday.
Cricket1 day ago
This is the first time we've beaten India and I feel proud, said man-of-the-match Shaheen
Cricket1 day ago
Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets in a brilliant spell
Cricket2 days ago
The arch-rivals' clash is estimated to draw in a global television audience of up to one billion people
Cricket2 days ago
The opener of the ICC T20 World Cup saw the Zayed Cricket Stadium deploy family 'pods'
Cricket2 days ago
For the fans of both teams, it is a match that can give them bragging rights at their work places
Cricket2 days ago
Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs
Cricket2 days ago
England won by six wickets after West Indies' batting collapse in Dubai
Cricket2 days ago