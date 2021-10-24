T20 World Cup: England win by six wickets after West Indies collapse to 55 all out

Dubai - Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs

Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021

England fired a warning shot against their title rivals with an emphatic six-wicket win over the West Indies in their opening Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

A combination of top-class bowling from the reigning ODI world champions and reckless batting from the defending T20 world champions led to an embarrassing collapse as the West Indies were bowled out for 55.

England did stutter in their chase, losing four wickets for 39. But Jos Buttler (24 not out, 22 balls, 3 fours) remained calm to guide England home in 8.2 overs as Eoin Morgan’s team started their campaign in impressive fashion.

Earlier, the West Indies innings lasted just 14.2 overs as England spinner Adil Rashid (2.2-0-2-4) bowled the spell of his life, cleaning up the middle and lower order after Moeen Ali (4-1-17-2), Tymal Mills (4-0-17-2), Chris Woakes broke the back of the Windies top-order.

Chris Gayle (13) was the only batsman to have reached the double figures for the West Indies.

Opting to bowl after winning the toss turned out to be an inspired move from England captain Eoin Morgan.

For his two wickets in the powerplay, Moeen was named the man-of-the-match.