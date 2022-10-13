T20 World Cup: See Rohit Sharma, Phil Salt soar across cricket pitch as tournament kicks off

A new campaign shows the cricket stars as they execute glorious catches to the roar of the stadium, along with England's Richard Gleeson

Cricket superstar Rohit Sharma bowls over cricket fans as he takes to the field to feature in Emirates’ latest advertising campaign, set to run during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Emirates, official partner of the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which kicks off in Australia this weekend, has signed up Rohit, known as the Hitman, for its "Lovers of Cricket" campaign. Sharma will demonstrate his extraordinary skills in the three 10 second films created for the campaign, the first of which will feature his dynamism as a fielder as he flies through the air to catch a ball to the roar of the stadium.

In the following two other versions of the ad featuring the Indian cricket star, his trademark batting is put to the test with a flying jump to the stumps. All three spots convey the airline’s message of excellence – "Don’t just fly, fly better".

The campaign also features three more versions with two other well-known stars of the game, England’s Phil Salt and Richard Gleeson, players for the Emirates-sponsored Lancashire County Cricket Club. Both Salt and Gleeson can be frequently found "flying" across the pitch at the club’s home grounds – The Emirates Old Trafford – where these latest ads were filmed.

During the month-long T20 tournament, Emirates’ "Lover of Cricket" ads will run on television in Australia, the UK, US, India, and Pakistan.

The airline directly serves 14 of the 16 nations participating in the seventh edition of the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup, including 42 flights a week to Australia, and services to over 39 cities in the UK, US, India, Pakistan, South Africa, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Ireland.

It became the main sponsor of the Emirates Elite and International Panel of ICC Umpires 20 years ago when the panel was formed, to officiate Test Matches and One Day Internationals around the world. In 2007, it became the official Airline and Global Partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The airline also sponsors the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will be held in India next year.

Never miss a moment at 40,000 feet

To help ensure that jet-setting cricket fans do not miss any of the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup action, Emirates will be screening the tournament’s matches live in the air on its dedicated in-flight sports channels, Sport24 and Sport24 Extra, available to customers across all cabins on the airline’s in-flight entertainment system. Live TV is available on all aircraft in Emirates’ Boeing 777 fleet and most of its flagship A380 aircraft.

