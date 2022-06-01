Region's first sports reality show to unearth local cricket talent

The camp will see budding players learn the craft from none other than Mohammad Azharuddin, one of India's greatest batsmen

Mohammad Azharuddin (fourth from left), South African spinner Imran Tahir (third from left) at the press conference in Dubai. (Supplied photo)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 5:49 PM

Aspiring young cricketers in the UAE have been given a shot in the arm with the launch of Camp with the Champ, the region’s first sports reality show.

More than 100 youngsters are expected to participate in the first edition of the Sports Spirit Federation-organised camp on June 10-12 at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

The best youngster from the group of participants will also get a rare chance to train with the Bangla Tigers’ international players in the next edition of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Three more camps have been planned as organisers revealed a few more international stars could join Azharuddin in the talent hunt campaign.

Azharuddin, one of India’s most successful captains, says he can’t wait to train the talented youngsters in the first Camp with the Champ this month.

“I am excited and cannot wait to see the future cricketing stars. The organisers have to be applauded for this brilliant idea of having the Camp with the Champ. I am actually not a champ, there are so many other champions, but I am happy to share my knowledge with the youngsters,” said Azharuddin, who played 99 Tests and 334 one-day internationals and scored over 15,000 international runs during his 15-year career.

Azharuddin, 59, then paid a beautiful tribute to Abdul Rahman Bukhatir for starting the cricket revolution in the UAE and also congratulated the UAE team on their qualification for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“I remember playing so many tournaments in Sharjah, sometimes twice a year. It was Mr Bukhatir who brought cricket to Sharjah all those years ago. We must always thank him for that,” he said.

“The Emirates Cricket Board also has done a very good job. I also must congratulate the UAE team, they have qualified for the T20 World Cup. It’s a very big achievement. The cricket board here has done so much for the game here.

“They have got three beautiful grounds, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Even Ajman has got a very nice cricket ground now. The game of cricket has really grown in this part of the world.

“I know football is very big in this country. But the way cricket is growing here, I am sure it will soon become as big as football.”

Meanwhile, Mohammad Saif, founder of Sports Spirit Federation, said Azharuddin would be the perfect mentor for the youngsters at the Camp with the Champ.

“When we conceptualised Camp with the Champ, we knew we had to find the right mentor and Mohammad Azharuddin ticks all the boxes,” Saif said.

“From his beautiful, fluid batting style to his legendary success as a captain, not to mention his cool, calm demeanour and sound understanding of all aspects of the game, he possesses all the skills and mindset to train and inspire these young hopefuls to achieve greatness.”