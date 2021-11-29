Openers put Pakistan in sight of victory in Bangladesh

Ali closed in on his fourth Test century to stay unbeaten on 93 while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps
Cricket1 day ago
Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique each hit an unbeaten fifty to put Pakistan in a commanding position in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Monday.
Set a target of 202, the visitors reached 109-0 at stumps and need only 93 runs on the final day on Tuesday.
Ali was batting on 56 at the end of the day’s play, adding to his first-innings score of 133, while debutant Shafique was unbeaten on 53.
Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi earlier claimed 5-32 to help Pakistan bowl out Bangladesh for 157 runs in their second innings despite wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das making a fighting fifty.
Resuming on 39-4, Bangladesh looked down and out once they lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the first over of the day, before Liton, who struck a hundred in the first innings, hauled the hosts back to respectability with 59 off 89 balls.
Afridi trapped Liton leg-before and then had Abu Jayed out for a duck to complete his fourth five-wicket Test haul.
Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who finished with 3-33, wrapped things up by dispatching Taijul Islam.
The hosts had got off to a positive start with Mushfiqur hitting a boundary off the first ball of the morning, bowled by Hasan Ali.
But two balls later he left a wrong delivery and departed for 16 after Hasan struck off-stump.
Liton joined overnight batsman Yasir Ali to prevent further collapse.
Just when they looked ready to prosper, Afridi’s low bounce hit the helmet of Yasir, who retired hurt after making 36.
Liton survived on 26 when he was given out, caught at short leg off Sajid Khan.
The replay showed that the ball only hit his pad and was going down the leg.
Sajid was rewarded for his persistence as he trapped Mehidy Hasan leg-before for 11.
Substitute Nurul Hasan replaced Yasir after Mehidy’s dismissal and barely survived a strong caught-behind appeal just before lunch.
Nurul heaved one at long-on to Faheem Ashraf off Sajid after the break, getting dismissed for 15, and Pakistan took little time to take the remaining wickets.
Bangladesh have failed to defeat Pakistan in any of their 10 previous encounters.
Ali closed in on his fourth Test century to stay unbeaten on 93 while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps
Cricket1 day ago
At the close India were 14-1, leading the Black Caps by 63 runs in their second innings
Cricket1 day ago
The five-day inter-university sports festival saw more than 2000 students from 23 universities compete for the top honours
Cricket2 days ago
Tim Paine resigned as skipper last week following sexting scandal
Cricket3 days ago
Former England captain allegedly told Asian-origin Yorkshire players there were 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it'
Cricket4 days ago
The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries' cricket operations in the global franchise-based cricket leagues
Cricket5 days ago
Khan was awarded for his efforts in turning Pakistan into one of the world’s leading cricketing nations.
Cricket5 days ago
The 50-over tournament will be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since it shared the 1996 World Cup.
Cricket6 days ago