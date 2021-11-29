Jumeirah Mammoths clinch LOM title in Dubai

Members of the Jumeirah Mammoths team celebrate with the trophy. (Supplied photo)

The double round robin tournament has grown in popularity over the years

Jumeirah Mammoths recovered from a hopeless position of 75 for seven to post 161 before reducing Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Mammoths to 145 in the final of the League of Mammoths at the Dubai 7s ground on Saturday.

Jumeirah Mammoths captain Shiva Pagarani won the toss and elected to bat, but they needed Prashant Shetty (41 not out), Sharan Pinto (37) and CTK Mashood (17) to revive the innings after the top-order collapse.

Nad Al Sheba’s Sanjay Pathak finished with impressive figures of four for 16.

In reply, NAS could only reach 145 for seven in 25 overs, despite a fine half-century from Sunil Selvaraj (62).

Six teams, including four Mammoth teams – Jumeirah, Shindagha, Nad Al Sheba and Zabeel — took part in this edition of the tournament. The two guest teams were Banke and Dubai Exiles.

The double round robin tournament has grown in popularity over the years and is played mainly among veterans on Fridays under daylight in white clothing and with the traditional red ball.

The success of the tournament wherein families come over to watch the matches over the weekend makes for a nice atmosphere.

The organisers have now set the ball rolling for the 18th edition which will start on December 10.

Brief scores:

Jumeirah Mammoths beat Nad Al Sheba Mammoths by 16 runs

Jumeirah Mammoths 161 in 25 overs (Prashant Shetty 41 n.o., Sharan Pinto 37; Sanjay Pathak 4-16, Rajesh Thadani 2-24, Ben Thakkar 2-30) NAS 145 for 7 in 25 overs (Sunil Selvaraj 62, Tanish Suri 23; Ravish Malik 2-26, Lucky Abbas 2-23, Sharan Pinto 1-32). Player of the final: Sharan Pinto.

Best batsman: Nikhil Srinivasan of Jumeirah Mammoths (10 matches, 391 runs).

Best bowler: Devendra Taneja of Nad Al Sheba (10 matches, 25 wickets).

Player of the tournament: Mahendra Mota of Banke (9 matches, 24 wickets, 11 runs).