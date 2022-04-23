IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals captain Pant fined over no-ball row

Assistant coach Pravin Amre was banned for one match

Rishabh Pant initially asked the batters to walk off before sending Pravin Amre into the playing arena to demand a no-ball review from the umpires, who sent him back to the dugout. (Twitter)

By AFP Published: Sat 23 Apr 2022, 6:00 PM

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre were fined their entire match fees Saturday over a furious row with the on-field umpires in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals.

Pant and Amre intervened from the dugout during the dispute on Friday evening over a full toss delivery that they believed was a no-ball.

Capitals’ pacer Shardul Thakur was penalised 50 percent of his match fee.

The trio admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction, IPL said in a statement on Saturday.

Amre was also banned for one match.

The Capitals were chasing the Royals’ 222 and needed 36 runs to win from the last over at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Rovman Powell struck three consecutive sixes off Obed McCoy’s first three balls, the third of them on the controversial hip-high full toss.

The on-field umpires signalled a six but did not declare the delivery a no-ball, prompting an argument between the umpires and batsmen Powell and Kuldeep Yadav.

Pant and other players joined from the dugout, gesticulating to their on-field teammates to pursue the argument in violation of the rules.

According to the rules, deliveries cannot be referred for a no-ball unless a wicket is being reviewed.

Pant initially asked the batters to walk off before sending Amre into the playing arena to demand a no-ball review from the umpires, who sent him back to the dugout.

The match resumed after a long delay and Capitals eventually lost the game by 15 runs.