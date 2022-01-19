Covid-19: New Zealand's limited-overs series in Australia postponed

South Africa were 101 for two at the close, 111 runs short of clinching the match and a series which is tied at 1-1
Cricket5 days ago
New Zealand's limited-overs tour of Australia has been postponed indefinitely due to uncertainty over when the visitors would be able to return home due to Covid-19 protocols, the cricket boards of both countries said on Wednesday.
The tour, scheduled for January 24-February 9, comprised three one-day internationals in Perth, Hobart and Sydney and a solitary Twenty20 match in Canberra.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and Cricket Australia (CA) said they were discussing when the fixtures could be played.
"As we now know, the advent of Omicron prompted a change of heart from the NZ government, resulting in a hard 10-day mandatory isolation period being imposed on all incoming travellers," NZC Chief Executive David White said.
"NZC and CA had explored a proposal to expand the tour and to push out the date on which the squad might return to New Zealand in the hope that might be more achievable for the government.
"Unfortunately, we received advice this morning that they could not provide certainty over this."
NZC and CA said discussions were continuing over when the postponed fixtures will be played.
CA said ticket purchasers would be refunded and it will confirm the schedule for the team's T20 Internationals against Sri Lanka next month as soon as possible.
Australia are scheduled to play five T20s against Sri Lanka from February 11.
"We know fans will be disappointed and thank them for their understanding given the unique circumstances that the global pandemic presents for everyone," CA CEO Nick Hockley said.
