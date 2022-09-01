Asia Cup: Bangladesh post 183-7 against Sri Lanka in crucial game

Bangladesh's Afif Hossain plays a shot during the Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka. (AFP)

by James Jose Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 8:18 PM

Afif Hossain and opener Mehidy Hasan helped Bangladesh post 183-7 against Sri Lanka in a crucial Group B fixture of the DP World Asia Cup in Dubai on Thursday night.

Hossain scored 39 from 22 balls with four boundaries and two sixes, while Hasan made 38 from 26 deliveries that contained two boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Mosaddek Hossain cracked an unbeaten nine-ball 24 which had four boundaries.

Mahmudullah made 27 from 22 deliveries with a lone four and a six, while captain Shakib Al Hasan scored 24 from 22 balls with three fours.

Sri Lankan medium pacer Chamika took two for 32, while spinner Wanindu Hasaranga picked up 2 for 41.

Earlier, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl.

Both teams went down to Afghanistan and a victory is paramount for either of the teams if they are to qualify for the Super Four stage of the tournament.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 183-7 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 39, Mehidy Hasan 38, Mahmudullah 27, Mosaddek Hossain 24 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 24, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-41) vs Sri Lanka

Toss: Sri Lanka

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh: Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain.