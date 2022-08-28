Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan team to donate to help flood victims

Rohit Sharma's men will look for revenge against Pakistan, having lost to their arch-rivals last year at the World Cup in Dubai
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he and his team will be donating to help the flood victims.
The Pakistan team wore black armbands during their first match of the Asia Cup against India on Sunday to express their solidarity and support for the flood victims across the South Asian country.
Pakistan is in the grip of its worst flood crisis in years as thousands of people fled their homes in the northern region of the country on Saturday after the collapse of a major river bridge.
In a show of solidarity with the victims, the Babar Azam-led team wore black armbands at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
“As players and as a team, we are trying to donate to affected people at this difficult time,” Azam had said on Saturday.
