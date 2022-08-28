Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan team to wear black armbands in support of flood victims

Squad to face off against India in Sunday's highly anticipated clash

By Team KT Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 11:43 AM Last updated: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 11:54 AM

The Pakistan cricket team will wear black armbands during their first match of the Asia Cup today to express their solidarity and support for the flood victims across the South Asian country, a press release from the organisers said.

Pakistan is in the grip of its worst flood crisis in years as thousands of people fled their homes in the northern region of the country on Saturday after the collapse of a major river bridge.

In a show of solidarity with the victims, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will wear black armbands in their opening Asia Cup game against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

ALSO READ:

The match starts at 6pm UAE time.

Afghanistan stunned five-time champions Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Dubai on Saturday.