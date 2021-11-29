UAE: Daily Covid cases dip below 60 for the first time this year

Over 100.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 58 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 84 recoveries and 0 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 213,168 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on November 29 are 741,976, while total recoveries stand at 736,862. The death toll now stands at 2,146.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday said that the Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a “very high” global risk where Covid-19 surges could have “severe consequences” in some areas.

The U.N. agency urged them to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and to “ensure mitigation plans are in place” to maintain essential health services.

Authorities in the UAE on Sunday reassured residents that they are monitoring all developments related to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The new strain — which was detected first in South Africa on November 12 — has now been detected in several countries around the world, prompting border closures and travel suspensions.

The UAE also recently announced the suspension of entry for travellers from seven countries: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), on Sunday, announced booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for all residents aged 18 and over. The booster doses can be taken six months after the second dose.

The booster shots will be given only on appointment basis.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) had also announced booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for all residents aged 18 and over.

Previously, only some categories of residents were eligible for Pfizer and Sputnik booster shots.

Sinopharm booster shots are available to eligible residents six months after the second dose.