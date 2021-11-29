New Covid-19 variant: Etihad suspends Morocco flights

The temporary suspension was announced following latest directives by the Moroccan govt.

Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 7:21 AM

Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Morocco from November 30 until further notice. The Abu Dhabi-based airline said the move is as a precautionary measure in response to the spread of the newly identified variant of Covid-19, Omicron.

A travel update on the UAE carrier's website said:

'Following the latest Moroccan Government directives, Etihad has suspended passenger services between the UAE and Morocco from November 30, 2021, for a two week period in response to the spread of the newly identified variant of Covid-19.

Etihad is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries'

Guests who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance, the airline added in its statement.