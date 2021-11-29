New Covid-19 variant: Etihad suspends Morocco flights

Ursula von der Leyen urges public to take precautions to give scientists time to understand the Omicron strain
Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Morocco from November 30 until further notice. The Abu Dhabi-based airline said the move is as a precautionary measure in response to the spread of the newly identified variant of Covid-19, Omicron.
A travel update on the UAE carrier's website said:
'Following the latest Moroccan Government directives, Etihad has suspended passenger services between the UAE and Morocco from November 30, 2021, for a two week period in response to the spread of the newly identified variant of Covid-19.
Etihad is working closely with impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries'
More information is available on etihad.com/destinationguide, through the mobile app, or by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE).
Guests who have purchased their tickets through a travel agent are advised to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance, the airline added in its statement.
