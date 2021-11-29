UAE flights amid Covid: Passenger entry ban from 7 countries; all your questions answered

Authorities are monitoring all developments related to the spread of the Omicron variant

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 11:24 AM

Authorities in the UAE on Sunday reassured residents that they are monitoring all developments related to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The new strain — which was detected first in South Africa on November 12 — has now been detected in several countries around the world, prompting border closures and travel suspensions.

The UAE also recently announced the suspension of entry for travellers from seven countries: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

Here is all you need to know.

Q. Are transit passengers banned from the seven countries as well?

A. Yes. Additionally, travellers who were in these countries 14 days before coming to the UAE, are not allowed to enter either.

Q. Who are exempted from the decision?

A. UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations between UAE and the seven countries and Golden Visa holders are exempted from the decision.

Q. What are the travel protocols for the exempted categories of travellers?

A. They must present a negative result of a Covid-19 test conducted within 48 hours of departure. They must also undergo a rapid PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure and another PCR test on arriving in the UAE. A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country are required for UAE nationals, diplomatic missions and Golden Visa holders. However, official delegations are required to quarantine at the airport until the test result is received for them to continue their mission in UAE without the 10-day quarantine.

Q. Can passengers from these countries travel via a third country to arrive in the UAE?

Yes, but they would need to stay in a third country for at least 14 days before flying to the UAE.

Q. Are there any restrictions on flying to the seven countries from the UAE?

A. UAE citizens are prohibited from travelling to South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique except for emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships.

Q. Have UAE airlines suspended flights to and from these destinations?

According to the Emirates website, the airline has temporarily suspended passenger operations to and from South Africa (Johannesburg, Durban Cape Town), Zimbabwe (Harare) and Zambia (Lusaka).

Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Johannesburg. Additionally, all international flights to/from Morocco will be suspended for a two-week period starting from November 30