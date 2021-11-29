UAE flights amid Covid: Passenger entry ban from 7 countries; all your questions answered

Latest cases came shortly after a few other northern cities gradually lifted curbs.
Authorities in the UAE on Sunday reassured residents that they are monitoring all developments related to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The new strain — which was detected first in South Africa on November 12 — has now been detected in several countries around the world, prompting border closures and travel suspensions.
The UAE also recently announced the suspension of entry for travellers from seven countries: South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.
A. Yes. Additionally, travellers who were in these countries 14 days before coming to the UAE, are not allowed to enter either.
A. UAE nationals, diplomatic missions, official delegations between UAE and the seven countries and Golden Visa holders are exempted from the decision.
A. They must present a negative result of a Covid-19 test conducted within 48 hours of departure. They must also undergo a rapid PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure and another PCR test on arriving in the UAE. A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country are required for UAE nationals, diplomatic missions and Golden Visa holders. However, official delegations are required to quarantine at the airport until the test result is received for them to continue their mission in UAE without the 10-day quarantine.
Yes, but they would need to stay in a third country for at least 14 days before flying to the UAE.
A. UAE citizens are prohibited from travelling to South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique except for emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships.
According to the Emirates website, the airline has temporarily suspended passenger operations to and from South Africa (Johannesburg, Durban Cape Town), Zimbabwe (Harare) and Zambia (Lusaka).
Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Johannesburg. Additionally, all international flights to/from Morocco will be suspended for a two-week period starting from November 30
