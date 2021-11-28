Covid-19 vaccine: UAE announces Pfizer, Sputnik booster shots for all eligible adults

WHO said it skipped nu for clarity and xi to avoid causing offence generally while naming the new Covid variant Omicron
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for all residents aged 18 and over.
The booster doses can be taken six months after the second dose.
Previously, only some categories of residents were eligible for Pfizer and Sputnik booster shots.
Sinopharm booster shots are available to eligible residents six months after the second dose.
New cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Germany, Italy, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong
Israel is the first country to shut its borders completely over the Omicron variant
Switzerland bans direct flights from South Africa and the surrounding region due to the detection of Omicron variant
Czech PM Andrej Babis says that the woman had been in Namibia and flew back to the Czech Republic via South Africa
61 passengers who arrived from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19
Kuwaiti citizens arriving from these countries need to undergo an institutional quarantine of seven days
Patient had arrived from Mozambique
