Covid-19 vaccine: UAE announces Pfizer, Sputnik booster shots for all eligible adults

The booster shots can be taken six months after the second dose

Photo: File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 5:29 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 6:17 PM

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sputnik vaccines for all residents aged 18 and over.

The booster doses can be taken six months after the second dose.

Previously, only some categories of residents were eligible for Pfizer and Sputnik booster shots.

Sinopharm booster shots are available to eligible residents six months after the second dose.

