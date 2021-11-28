Dubai Health Authority offers Covid-19 booster jabs to residents aged 18 and over

The booster shots will be given only on appointment basis

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 9:00 PM

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for all residents aged 18 and over. The booster doses can be taken six months after the second dose.

The booster shots will be given only on appointment basis, the DHA tweeted.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health and Prevention had announced the availability of the booster shots for all adults.