Dubai Health Authority offers Covid-19 booster jabs to residents aged 18 and over

Another 12 passengers from southern Africa on the same flight did not test positive
coronavirus10 hours ago
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has announced booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for all residents aged 18 and over. The booster doses can be taken six months after the second dose.
The booster shots will be given only on appointment basis, the DHA tweeted.
Earlier today, the Ministry of Health and Prevention had announced the availability of the booster shots for all adults.
State to remain cautious, will strengthen airport surveillance, says health minister Veena George
coronavirus12 hours ago
'Infected people do not have a lack of taste or smell,' asserts president of country's top medical body
coronavirus14 hours ago
Country imposed several fresh restrictions as new strain raises concerns about another wave of pandemic
coronavirus15 hours ago
WHO said it skipped nu for clarity and xi to avoid causing offence generally while naming the new Covid variant Omicron
coronavirus18 hours ago
New cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Germany, Italy, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong
coronavirus18 hours ago
Israel is the first country to shut its borders completely over the Omicron variant
coronavirus19 hours ago
Switzerland bans direct flights from South Africa and the surrounding region due to the detection of Omicron variant
coronavirus19 hours ago