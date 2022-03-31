UAE: 7,717 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

By Web Desk Published: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 3:56 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Mar 2022, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 7,717 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 247.92 doses per 100 people.

A group of researchers from various universities in Abu Dhabi has continued to conduct laboratory experiments for the research project that aims to find a treatment for Covid-19. This is by targeting the main viral material of the virus through drug inhibitors, which helps in this treatment.

The researchers are from the College of Pharmacy at Al Ain University, UAE University and NYU-Abu Dhabi.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ghattas, head of the research team, Deputy Dean of the College of Pharmacy at Al Ain University, said the idea of the project began after the pandemic, under the guidance of the university’s senior management to study treatment methods for the manufacture of a “drug” compound that contributes to finding a cure for Coronavirus.

The World Health Organization on Wednesday released an updated plan for COVID-19, laying out key strategies that, if implemented in 2022, would allow the world to end the emergency phase of the pandemic.

The plan includes three possible scenarios for how the virus might evolve in the coming year.

“Based on what we know now, the most likely scenario is that the Covid-19 virus continues to evolve, but the severity of disease it causes reduces over time as immunity increases due to vaccination and infection,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing