UAE: 6,575 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.9 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 3:59 PM

The UAE has administered 6,575 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,909,327.

This takes the rate of doses to 251.92 doses per 100 people.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said residents of districts in the state which are reporting an increase in daily coronavirus infections should start taking more caution and wear masks.

India's Maharashtra state on Saturday reported 529 new Covid-19 cases, but no virus-related death. The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths on Friday, as per official figures.

The mask mandate was lifted in the state last month.

For the first time in Maharashtra, four patients of B.A.4 sub-lineage and three cases of B.A.5 sub-lineage of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus have also been found, the state health department said on Saturday.