UAE: 6,539 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million

By Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Apr 2022, 3:59 PM

The UAE has administered 6,539 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 248.94 doses per 100 people.

Greece said on Wednesday that pandemic restrictions such as mask-wearing indoors and Covid certificates will be lifted throughout the summer tourism period and authorities will consider reinstating them in September.

Coronavirus infections in Greece have eased in recent weeks, with authorities recording 15,000 infections and 64 deaths on Tuesday. Out of a population of 11 million, some 72 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Vaccines against Covid-19 have roughly halved the death toll from the disease in Italy, preventing some 150,000 fatalities and 8 million cases last year, the National Health Institute (ISS) estimated on Wednesday.

The ISS study, which ran from the start of 2021 until the end of January this year, concluded the inoculation campaign also prevented more than 500,000 hospitalisations and over 55,000 admissions to intensive care.