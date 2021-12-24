UAE: 29,515 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.4 million

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Dec 2021, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 29,515 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 226.80 doses per 100 people.

