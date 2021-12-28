New Sinopharm Covid vaccine in UAE: Eligibility, efficacy against variants; all your questions answered

The recombinant protein vaccine will be given as a booster shot from January 2022

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 8:16 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Dec 2021, 8:17 PM

A new Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in the UAE on Tuesday is not meant for some categories of residents. The recombinant protein vaccine, which will be given as a booster shot from January 2022, is not for pregnant women or those looking to get pregnant in the next six months.

These women can opt for booster doses of other vaccines available in the country, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Those who are allergic to the components of the vaccine are also among the excluded categories, she added.

Who is eligible?

According to the government spokesperson, the vaccine can be given as a booster to residents aged over 18 years fully vaccinated with Sinopharm’s inactivated vaccine. The jab is given six months after the latest dose.

Are there any possible side effects?

The vaccine may result in mild side effects, including headache, pain, swelling, redness and itching at the injection site. It may also cause fatigue and fever, as is the case with other vaccines.

Are the vaccines effective against new variants?

In a study conducted in the UAE, the vaccine showed an improved immune response to new Covid variants.

Is the new Sinopharm vaccine better than the previous one?

Both vaccines are effective in helping produce antibodies, but the new one boosts the production to prevent new variants.

Is the protein-based technology new?

No, it has previously been used to manufacture other vaccines, such as those for Hepatitis B.