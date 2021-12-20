Look: Vienna commemorates Covid victims with a ‘sea of lights’

More than 30,000 people come together in memory of over 13,000 people died of Covid-19 in Austria

People hold candles during a demonstration in memory of the victims of the Covid-19 virus and to thank the health workers on December 19, on the Ringstrasse in Vienna. — AFP

By AFP Published: Mon 20 Dec 2021, 1:26 AM

Tens of thousands of Vienna residents turned out on Sunday night to participate in a “sea of lights” commemoration for the more than 13,000 Austrians who have died in the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, supported by dozens of civil society organisations, drew more than 30,000 people, according to Austrian media.

They organised a chain of more than 13,000 candles stretching around Vienna’s central ring road, one for each person who died in Austria, and observed a moment of silence.

The commemoration was also intended to show solidarity with healthcare workers following several weeks of anti-coronavirus demonstrations in the Austrian capital. On Saturday, tens of thousands again turned out to protest the government’s pandemic-related restrictions, as well as a planned national vaccine mandate.

“We are simply people from civil society who want to send a signal,” organizer Daniel Landau told the Austrian newspaper Kurier.

In addition to those who attended in person, many more — including Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen — shared photos of candles lit in their windows on social media with the hashtag #YesWeCare.