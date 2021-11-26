India raises alarm over new Covid-19 variant

Kids in the new age bracket will get one-third of the dose that older people receive
Soon after South African authorities announced the detection a new Covid-19 variant, India’s Health Ministry on Thursday has directed all states and Union Territories to screen and test international travellers coming into the country from or transiting “at-risk" destinations like South Africa, Botswana or Hong Kong.
In a letter to states and Union Territories, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, wrote, "This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of travel."
The "contacts of these international travellers must also be closely tracked and tested" as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the letter goes on to add, according to a report in India Today.
According to a Reuters report, The variant - called B.1.1.529 - has a "very unusual constellation" of mutations, which are concerning because they could help it evade the body's immune response and make it more transmissible.
South African scientists are working to understand its potential implications, they said on Thursday.
Early signs from diagnostic laboratories suggest the variant has rapidly increased in the most populated province of Gauteng and may already be present in the country's other eight provinces, they said.
South Africa has confirmed around 100 specimens as B.1.1.529, but the variant has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong, with the Hong Kong case a traveller from South Africa. As many as 90% of new cases in Gauteng could be B.1.1.529, scientists believe.
Indian-origin professor of clinical microbiology at Cambridge University, Ravi Gupta, told The Guardian newspaper that work in his laboratory found that two of the mutations on B.1.1.529 increased infectivity and reduced antibody recognition, according to PTI.
“It does certainly look a significant concern based on the mutations present,” said Gupta.
“However, a key property of the virus that is unknown is its infectiousness, as that is what appears to have primarily driven the Delta variant. Immune escape is only part of the picture of what may happen,” he explained.
