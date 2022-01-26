Covid-19: Will not resign over lockdown parties, says British PM

Some embassy staff are upset that the US government has been unwilling or unable to protect American officials from strict quarantine measures
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had no intention of resigning over a series of lockdown-breaking gatherings at his Downing Street office and residence, pledging to get on with the job.
Answering questions in parliament, Johnson was accused by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer of changing his story over the gatherings and misleading parliament, an offence which the prime minister agreed should trigger a resignation.
Asked if he would step down, Johnson replied: “No.”
“I don’t deny it, and for all sorts of reasons, many people may want me out of the way, but the reason why he (Starmer) wants me out of the way is because he knows this government can be trusted to deliver,” he said to cheers from his Conservative lawmakers.
“We’ve taken the tough decisions, we’ve got the big calls right and we’re and in particular I am getting on with the job.”
