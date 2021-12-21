UAE

Covid-19: US urges Americans to avoid travel to 8 more countries

CDC now lists about 85 countries at its highest level, including nearly all of Europe.

By Reuters

Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 7:54 AM

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised Americans against travel to eight destinations including Spain, Finland, Chad and Lebanon.

The CDC also added Bonaire, Monaco, San Marino and Gibraltar to its "Level 4: Very High" classification. It now lists about 85 countries at its highest level, including nearly all of Europe.

