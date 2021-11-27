Covid-19: Moderna to develop booster shot for new variant

Iranians arriving from the region will be admitted after testing negative twice for Covid-19,
The US pharmaceutical company Moderna said on Friday it will develop a booster shot against the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
It is one of three strategies the company is working to address the new threat, including a higher dose of its existing vaccine, Moderna said.
"The mutations in the Omicron variant are concerning and for several days, we have been moving as fast as possible to execute our strategy to address this variant," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel.
Studies for two booster candidates to anticipate mutations similar to the Omicron Covid-19 variant are already underway.
The Omicron Covid-19 variant was found first in South Africa this week.
Sputnik quoted Moderna as saying: “Moderna is already studying two multi-valent booster candidates in the clinic that were designed to anticipate mutations such as those that have emerged in the Omicron variant.”
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday named the new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as ‘Omicron’.
The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterised by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant, the WHO informed in a statement.
