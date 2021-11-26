It was recorded in a vaccinated traveller who returned from Malawi
coronavirus3 hours ago
India will resume scheduled international flights from December 15, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday evening, PTI reported.
"The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services, to and from India, has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health, and it has been decided... may be resumed from December 15," PTI quoted an order from the Aviation Ministry.
Scheduled international flights operations will remain suspended from 14 countries, ANI reported.
Scheduled international flights -- except repatriation services and flights carrying essential goods -- were suspended in March, 2020, as India went into a Covid-19 lockdown.
ALSO READ:
Travel restrictions have been eased gradually as cases dropped and vaccination coverage increased.
More details awaited.
(with inputs from ANI, PTI)
It was recorded in a vaccinated traveller who returned from Malawi
coronavirus3 hours ago
Scientists say is new variant is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people
coronavirus3 hours ago
More studies needed to determine if strain evades vaccines
coronavirus5 hours ago
Pfizer was administered most frequently to 1.5 million people
coronavirus6 hours ago
International travellers coming into country from 'at-risk' countries have to undergo mandatory test and screening
coronavirus7 hours ago
Scientists are concerned the new variant could make vaccines less effective
coronavirus9 hours ago
The countries include the Philippines, Palestine, Turkey, Australia and Bangladesh
coronavirus14 hours ago
Adams was in Milan to to promote Pirelli’s 2022 calendar, which he had shot
coronavirus14 hours ago