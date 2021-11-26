Covid-19: India to resume scheduled international flights from December 15

Scheduled international flights have been suspended from March 2020 since the outbreak.

India will resume scheduled international flights from December 15, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Friday evening, PTI reported.

"The matter of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services, to and from India, has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health, and it has been decided... may be resumed from December 15," PTI quoted an order from the Aviation Ministry.

Scheduled international flights operations will remain suspended from 14 countries, ANI reported.

Scheduled international flights -- except repatriation services and flights carrying essential goods -- were suspended in March, 2020, as India went into a Covid-19 lockdown.

Travel restrictions have been eased gradually as cases dropped and vaccination coverage increased.

