Covid-19: Hong Kong further tightens its tough rules

Hong Kong will limit public gatherings to two people and close sites such as churches and hair salons, leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as the Asian financial hub battles a growing coronavirus outbreak that has caused record infections.
Existing social distancing measures will be extended to February 24, Lam told a media briefing. These include a ban on dining in restaurants after 6pm and the closure of gymnasiums and cinemas.
