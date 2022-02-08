Covid-19: Hong Kong further tightens its tough rules

By Reuters Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 11:55 AM

Hong Kong will limit public gatherings to two people and close sites such as churches and hair salons, leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday, as the Asian financial hub battles a growing coronavirus outbreak that has caused record infections.

Existing social distancing measures will be extended to February 24, Lam told a media briefing. These include a ban on dining in restaurants after 6pm and the closure of gymnasiums and cinemas.

