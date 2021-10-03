Covid-19: Australia's Delta outbreak spreads to new states

Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus18 hours ago
Australia reported more than 1,900 new infections of the Delta coronavirus on Sunday, health data showed, with authorities struggling to quell the outbreak in the two most populous states and cases spreading to new states.
Victoria and New South Wales, which have been under lockdown for weeks, reported 1,887 cases and 13 deaths.
The island state of Tasmania, which has not had a case for 58 days, reported a new local infection late on Saturday, and there were new cases in South Australia state over the weekend.
Queensland state has been largely Covid-19-free and reported no new infections, allowing the National Rugby League grand final to kick off in Brisbane on Sunday night, albeit with crowd numbers cut to 75 per cent of capacity to 39,000 people.
ALSO READ:
>> Australia's Victoria state records second-highest daily rise in Covid cases
>> Covid-19: Australia expands lockdowns as virus fight falters
Victoria and New South Wales are expected to open up once 80 per cent vaccination is reached, but authorities have warned case numbers are expected to soar and hospitals will come under strain as Australia learns to live with Covid-19.
New South Wales expects to reach that target by the end of October or early November, with Victoria a few weeks later.
"It will be hardest and most challenging time for our nurses, and ambulance workers and doctors," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews warned on Sunday.
Australia is also set to gradually lift its 18-month ban on international travel from next month for some states when 80 per cent of people aged 16 and over are fully vaccinated. As of Saturday, 56 per cent of Australians nationally were fully inoculated and 80 per cent have received at least one shot.
Australia closed its international borders in March 2020, allowing only a limited number of people to leave or citizens and permanent residents abroad to return nations. All arriving passengers have been subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in a hotel at their expense.
Despite the new cases reaching record daily levels in recent months, Australia has avoided the high caseloads of other developed countries, with just over 110,000 infections total since the start of the pandemic and 1,334 deaths.
Moderna also has plans to build a manufacturing plant in Africa.
coronavirus18 hours ago
The CDC said this month it would accept any vaccine authorised for use by US regulators or the WHO.
coronavirus20 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 20.9 million.
coronavirus1 day ago
Vaccination is not mandatory for the Beijing Games.
coronavirus1 day ago
Officials in Beijing have restricted access to tourist sites and advised residents not to leave the city
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 91.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
The two countries will develop procedures ensuring the unrestricted movement of vaccinated individuals.
coronavirus1 day ago
Cases have dropped dramatically over the past few months
coronavirus2 days ago